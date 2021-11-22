Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this multibagger stock

Speaking on the fundamentals of Canara Bank; Anand Dama, Research Analyst at Emkay Global said, "Despite moderate credit growth of 6 per cent yoy and soft NIMs, Canara Bank reported a strong beat on PAT at ₹13.3bn against our estimate of ₹8.8bn, mainly helped by higher treasury income, contained provisions and cash recovery from DHFL. The bank has guided for 7-8 per cent loan growth and lower slippages of near 1.7-1.8 per cent in FY22, which, coupled with the transfer of NPAs to NARCL, should lead to a further reduction in GNPAs." He also advised investors to buy Canara Bank shares for long-term.