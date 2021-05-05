Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this pharma stock

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Lupin share price for an upside swing Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Both margins and demand of the company looks promising. Apart from this, there is Covid-19 fear that is also supportive for the pharma sector stocks. Since Lupin is one of the leading pharma companies in India, it is bound to get benefit of investors moving towards pharma stocks. Apart from this, it is a Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio share that also makes a big reason for the retail investors to look at this stock. My suggestion for the investors is to buy Lupin for both short-term and long-term time-frame."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}