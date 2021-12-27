Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy tag to this 100 metal stock

Advising investors to add this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share in their stock portfolio; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Aluminium and other metal prices have shot up to record high in last one year and it is not expected to come down in near term. So, street is expecting string quarterly numbers from the company next month. Apart from this, the company has been able to contain its debt as well. So, from fundamental perspective, it is a quality stock that one can add in one's portfolio. However, it is a PSU stock and hence its movement will be limited. One can expect this to go up to ₹130 to ₹135 in next 3 months."