Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this 200 bank stock

Highlighting upon the reasons that makes this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock a value pick; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia said, "All the momentum indicators like Stochastic, MACD, RSI and most of the MAs are showing weakness on intraday and daily charts. Overall market scenario is negative since last week due to FIIs outflows, fear of new Covid variant and economic bottlenecks. Canara Bank share is also showing high volatility and is trading in profit booking zone."