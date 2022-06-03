Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this Tata stock

Expecting hinderance in Tata Motors share price rally to become a passé in long term, Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said, "The semiconductor shortage and cost inflation are a hindrance to achieving full results. Nevertheless, these headwinds will subside in the medium term, the company is poised to perform well in both the Indian and global markets and the company’s free cash flows will help the company to achieve its deleveraging targets. The May 2022 numbers have been very positive and the monthly domestic PV and EV sales are the highest for the company since its inception. Thus, we remain positive about the company for the long-term time horizon."

