Sanjesh Jain and Akash Kumar, Research Analysts at ICICI Securities said, "Tata Communications’ (TCom) Q4FY22 data business net revenue grew only 5% YoY (+0.7% QoQ) which is below expectations. This should be partially weak from orderbook of Q3; while orderbook funnel has sequentially improved, management commentary does indicate gradual recovery in revenue growth. TCom revenue growth faced headwinds from fewer feet on the street, delay in decision making and under-performance of usage-based services. It is hopeful of acceleration in revenue in FY23; showing willingness to invest both in capex and opex to drive growth implies huge commitment."