Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts predict breakout in this healthcare stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Fortis Healthcare share price has been trading in the range of ₹270 to ₹290 for last one month. It is near to its life time high of ₹303.80 levels and closing high of ₹294.50 levels. According to stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock is expected to give breakout at ₹290 on closing basis and may become highly bullish after that. So, one can add this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock in one's portfolio at current levels as it may become highly bullish after breaching ₹290 levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advising investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Market is expecting fresh breakout in Fortis Healthcare shares at ₹290 levels. After this breakout, the healthcare stock may become highly bullish. So, positional investors are advised to add this stock in one's stock portfolio whereas short-term investors can buy Fortis Healthcare shares at current market price for ₹290 to ₹300 target maintaining stop loss at ₹260 per share levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suggesting stock markt investors to hold this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock and wait for the breakout; Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder at Proficient Equities Private Limited said, "One can hold this stock on a long-term basis as healthcare will be given prime importance going forward with various healthcare initiatives by the government. Currently it is consolidating. We can expect good upside moves in the stock till ₹335, once it breaks ₹300 level."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Fortis Healthcare

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

