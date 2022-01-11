Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts predict breakout in this 95 stock

Advising positional investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Last week, Federal Bank shares have breached its strong hurdles at ₹92 and ₹88 and it looks poised to give fresh breakout at ₹102 on closing basis. One can buy Federal Bank shares at current market price for immediate target of ₹100 to ₹105 levels. One can hold this counter for ₹115 to ₹120 levels as the banking stock may go up to these levels after giving breakout at ₹102 on closing basis." Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking advised positional investors to maintain strict stop loss at ₹88 while taking this position. He also advised investors to keep on accumulating till it is above ₹90 apiece levels.