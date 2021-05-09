Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend ‘buy’ call for this auto stock

Speaking on the Tata Motors share price outlook Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Tata Motors share price has already discounted at a discounted levels due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India. It is a big Tata Group auto sector company with strong fundamentals. So, once the Covid pressure eases, it would be one of the fast upside moving stocks at the Indian indices. But, one should wait for some more consolidation in the counter. Currently it has closing at around ₹301 at the NSE. I would advise investors to buy Tata Motors at around ₹280 levels for the target of ₹340 and 370 in medium-term or from three to six month time-horizon."

