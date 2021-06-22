Highlighting the strong fundamentals of the company that is further supporting Tata Communications share price positive outlook Sandeep Matta, Founder TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "Tata Communications has presence in over 200 countries serving more than 7,000 customers globally. It represent over 300 of the Fortune 500, Connects 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers worldwide and Connects businesses to 60 per cent of the world’s cloud giants. The company’s strategic growth plan, focused approach and structural improvement in margins have attracted multiple re-rating. Though deal closures delays and some segmental impact due to Covid could have near term weakness in revenues, the demand outlook is robust as the company is focusing on reinvesting for growth and even looking for inorganic expansion." He said that any dip in the counter should be seen as a buying opportunity by investors.