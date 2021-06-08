OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend 'buy' on this banking stock

Federal Bank shares are one of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks that have been trading sideways for the last one month. However, stock market experts are highly bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock as the counter has given breakout after sustaining above 85. They said that strong fundamentals are indicating strong Federal Bank share price rally in upcoming trade sessions.

Speaking on the fundamentals of Federal Bank; Asutosh Mishra, Head of Research — Institutional Equity at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Federal Bank continues to demonstrate strong growth on the loan book, healthy performance on the operating front along with healthy PCR (Put Call Ratio). We have incorporated elevated provision requirement along with steady growth in the balance sheet of Federal Bank and recommend buy rating on the banking stock."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sharing major levels of Federal Bank share price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Federal Bank stocks have given breakout after sustaining above 85. One can now buy Federal Bank shares at current market price (Monday close price of 87.60 at NSE) as the stock may go up to 100. However, one must maintain the stop loss at 85 while taking buy position in the private lender stock."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Federal Bank

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,72,21,060 Federal Bank shares, which is 2.40 per cent of the net company shares. According to the shareholding pattern of Federal Bank available with the BSE, the 'Warren Buffett of India' held 2.40 per cent of the company shares in December 2020 and March 2021 quarter. However, in September 2020 quarter, the market magnet held 2.7 per cent of the Federal Bank shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout