Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend buy on this banking stock

According to stock market experts, Federal Bank shares are poised to give breakout at ₹102 on chart pattern. Once it manages to break this hurdle it will soon go up to ₹115 to ₹120 per share levels in short term. They said that Federal Bank has reported PAT (Propfit After Tax) at ₹5.2 billion in Q3FY22, which is slightly higher from the estimated PAT of 4.9 billion by the market experts. They went on to add that once Federal Bank share price gives breakdown at ₹102 levels, it may soon go up to ₹144 per share levels in next 2-3 months.