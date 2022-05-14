Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend buy on this below 100 stock

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares are currently trading in ₹83 to ₹90 range and it may become highly bullish after giving breakout above ₹90 on closing basis, say stock market experts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares have been under sell-off pressure after climbing to its 52-week high of ₹107.55 apiece on NSE in first week of April 2022. Logging more than 7 per cent weekly loss last week, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock made a close of ₹83.55 per share, which is more than 22 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹107.55 levels. However, stock market experts are seeing this slide in south Indian banking stock as an opportunity to buy.
According to stock market experts, Federal Bank has reported healthy operating profit in Q4FY22 results and its strong collection mechanism has helped strong recovery and upgradation of ₹347 crore. They said that currently Federal Bank share price is trading in the range of ₹83 to ₹90 and once it gives breakout above ₹90 on a closing basis, it would become highly bullish.
Highlighting upon the strong fundamentals of Federal Bank, Jitendra Upadhyaya, Equity Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Federal Bank has reported healthy operating profit in Q4FY22. Higher opex from continued investment in business and sustained high liquidity ratio, which provide an additional buffer cushion to any adverse effect of sudden spike in slippage. On asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets improved to 2.80 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022, from 3.41 per cent a year ago. Besides this, strong collection mechanism helped Federal Bank strong recovery and upgradation of ₹347 crore."
On Federal Bank share price forecast, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This banking stock is looking strong on chart pattern. It is currently trading in ₹83 to ₹90 range. But, once it gives breakout above ₹90 on closing basis, it would become highly bullish and may go up to ₹98 to ₹100 in short term.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Federal Bank
As per Federal Bank shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this south India bank. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala jointly own 2,10,00,000 Federal Bank shares or 1.01 per cent stake whereas Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 5,47,21,060 or 2.64 per cent stake in individual capacity. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 7,57,21,060 Federal Bank shares or 3.65 per cent stake.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.