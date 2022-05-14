Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend buy on this below 100 stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares have been under sell-off pressure after climbing to its 52-week high of ₹107.55 apiece on NSE in first week of April 2022. Logging more than 7 per cent weekly loss last week, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock made a close of ₹83.55 per share, which is more than 22 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹107.55 levels. However, stock market experts are seeing this slide in south Indian banking stock as an opportunity to buy.

