Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend 'buy' on this healthcare stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio today comprises finance, tech, retail and pharma sector stocks and Fortis Healthcare is one of them. In this healthcare company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4.31 per cent of the net company shares. According to stock market experts, Fortis Healthcare share price has recently given breakout and the stock is poised to give further upside move. They recommended investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock as the counter is looking positive from both immediate short-term and long-term. From fundamental perspective, Fortish Healthcare is expected to give strong quarterly number next month as it has got good moolah during the second wave of Covid-19.

Commenting on Fortis Healthcare share price target in immediate short-term time horizoSumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy the counter at around ₹230 for the target of ₹250-260 maintaining stop loss at ₹220. The time horizon for this position is one month."

On why Fortis Healthcares is a stock to buy today Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Fortis Healthcare shares are available at 50 per cent cheaper valuation and it has recently given breakout at ₹177. One can buy the counter at around ₹225 for the target of ₹320 in next six to nine months. However, while taking position, one must maintain stop loss at ₹199." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Fortis Healthcare

According to the Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern for January to March 2021 quarter available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,25,50,000 Fortis Healthcare stocks, which is to the tune of 4.31 per cent of the net company shares. As Fortis Healthcare stocks closed at ₹238.35 at NSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in the company is around ₹775.82 crore.

