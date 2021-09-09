Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend 'buy' on this hospitality stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Delta Corp shares have registered 15 per cent gains in the last 5 trade sessions. Market observers believe that bull run in this gaming and hospitality stock may continue on reopening theme and rebound in tourism. They said that Foreign Institutional Investors' (FIIs') favourite stock is in extremely bullish zone after giving fresh breakout at ₹200 and it may go up to ₹400 per stock levels in the long-term time horizon.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder at Equity99 said, "Delta Corp Ltd is the largest gaming company in India and they are the only listed company in casino gaming with 2000+ live gaming positions. They have managed to capture 55 per cent of the market share in the organized casino market. The company owns around 34 per cent of Advani Hotels & Resorts Ltd. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company has been consistently generating positive operating cash flows."

Echoing with Rahul Sharma's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Delta Corp is one of the leading players in this industry and it may see growth momentum to pick up from here after a tough period of Covid-19. Its online business grew up significantly last year but it is still a small part of its overall business. I believe, it is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of reopening theme and rebound in tourism. It is one of FIIs' favorite stocks because it is the only listed player in this (casino) space whereas some marquee investors (including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) have their names in the list of shareholders. It is a debt-free company and its outlook is bullish on the back of lifestyle change in India and the government's effort to push tourism. Though the view is bullish, it may remain volatile as this business has some regulatory challenges."

Advising investors to buy Delta Corp shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock has recently given fresh breakout at ₹200 on closing basis and has managed to sustain above ₹200 per equity share mark. One can buy Delta Corp shares at current market price for the immediate target of ₹250 to ₹275 maintaining stop loss at ₹200."

Unveiling important levels in regard to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said, "Technically, Delta Corp counter is entering into the bullish territory after witnessing a breakout of a bullish inverse head and shoulder formation that may lead this counter towards ₹400 level in the medium to long term. On the downside, ₹200 to ₹180 zone will act as a strong demand zone at any correction."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Delta Corp

As per the shareholding pattern of this hospitality and gaming company for April to June 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhuwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.15 crore Delta Corp shares, which is around 4.31 per cent of the net company shares while Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 85 lakh Delta Corp shares, which is near 3.19 per cent of the net company shares. So, Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 7.50 per cent shares of Delta Corp.

