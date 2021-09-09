Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend 'buy' on this hospitality stock

Echoing with Rahul Sharma's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Delta Corp is one of the leading players in this industry and it may see growth momentum to pick up from here after a tough period of Covid-19. Its online business grew up significantly last year but it is still a small part of its overall business. I believe, it is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of reopening theme and rebound in tourism. It is one of FIIs' favorite stocks because it is the only listed player in this (casino) space whereas some marquee investors (including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) have their names in the list of shareholders. It is a debt-free company and its outlook is bullish on the back of lifestyle change in India and the government's effort to push tourism. Though the view is bullish, it may remain volatile as this business has some regulatory challenges."