Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite auto stocks under selloff heat throughout the year, Tata Motors shares have managed to enter the list of multibagger stocks in 2021. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio has surged from ₹186.50 to ₹472.45 apiece levels — logging around 150 per cent rise in 2021. However, stock market analysts are still bullish on the auto scrip as they expect this Tata group stock to go up to ₹670 per share levels in next one year. Tata Motors share price today is ₹472.45 per share on NSE.

According to stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is poised for upside movement on chart pattern. As the company is fast replacing Maruti Suzuki in basic range personal car market in Indian auto market, it can register strong upside movement in its business volume in coming quarters as semiconductor shortage is easing out now. They said that one can add this multibagger stock in one's stock portfolio for one year target of ₹670 whereas in immediate short term, it can go up to ₹525 per share levels.

Speaking on Tata Motors share price target for immediate short term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Overall trend for Tata Motors share looks positive on chart pattern. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock at current market price for immediate short term target of ₹500 to ₹525 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹440 apiece mark."

Advising positional investors to hold the counter for long term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Auto stocks have remained least participant in the recent stock market rally but in coming quarters, semiconductor shortage is expected to ease further and mass vaccination is expected to aid further opening of the economy. So, Tata Motors share price should be in one's stock portfolio for long term. In one year, it can go up to ₹670 per share level." He said that Tata Motors is front runner Indian auto company in EV segment whereas it is fast replacing Maruti Suziuki India in basic range personal car market priced up to ₹10 lakh.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Tata Motors

As per Tata Motors shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,67,50,000 shares, which is 1.11 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the auto company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

