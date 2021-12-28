Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend buy on this multibagger stock

Advising positional investors to hold the counter for long term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Auto stocks have remained least participant in the recent stock market rally but in coming quarters, semiconductor shortage is expected to ease further and mass vaccination is expected to aid further opening of the economy. So, Tata Motors share price should be in one's stock portfolio for long term. In one year, it can go up to ₹670 per share level." He said that Tata Motors is front runner Indian auto company in EV segment whereas it is fast replacing Maruti Suziuki India in basic range personal car market priced up to ₹10 lakh.