Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend 'buy' on this infra stock

Speaking on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The Company is mainly in EPS construction, which is labour intensive. So, the stock going down during lockdown was obvious as there was labour shortage for the company to execute its projects. But, as the economy is opening up, the company is fast executing its projects. It has strong order book of near ₹5000 crore and recently it has received an order worth ₹877 crore from a state government agency. So, the order flow has begun from the government agencies and it is well known that government of India has special focus on the infrastructure sector. Since, this company is one of the pioneers in this sector, it is expected to get benefit of this government focus. In my view, second half of FY22 will be highly promising and one can buy NCC shares for medium to long-term time horizon."