Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend buy on this Tata group stock

On fundamentals that may fuel Tata Motors share price rally in near term, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Auto shares have almost remained non participant in recent market rally but in the wake of unlock theme and ease in semiconductor issue, Tata Motors is expected to gain momentum. However, much will depend upon the rate of unlock as there is nothing wrong with the fundamentals of the company and being a Tata group stock, it is one of the quality auto stocks that one can accumulate at an attractive valuations."

