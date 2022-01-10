Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts recommend buy on this Tata stock

Highlighting the strong fundamentals coming out of Titan Company's Q3FY22 business update; Ashit Desai, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services said, "Titan's Q3 business update highlights a robust growth momentum, indicating healthy market share gains. The Jewelry division reported strong 37 per cent growth (ex-bullion sales) with a 2-year CAGR of 26 per cent," adding, "Excluding bullion sales of ₹3.4bn in the base quarter, the Jewelry segment grew 37 per cent in Q3 and posted a healthy 2-year CAGR of 26 per cent. The strong sales CAGR were driven by a near 15 per cent jump in ticket size against pre-pandemic levels, higher footfalls/conversions and around 9 per cent CAGR in the store count. Management attributed the strong trends to buoyant jewelry demand during the festive season as well as new customer acquisitions, aided by its regionalization strategy. The studded mix improved slightly vs. the previous year. Enrollments in the Golden Harvest Scheme (GHS) recorded strong double-digit growth. Tanishq's network was expanded by 14 stores, including two new stores at prime locations in Dubai."

