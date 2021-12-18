Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts see 45% rise in 29 stock in 3 months

Advising positional investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Prozone Intu Properties share price is moving in the range of ₹26 to ₹30 but the stock looks highly discounted from its 52-week high of ₹56.35 levels. The stock is expected to give breakout at ₹32 and once it breaks this level, it may soon surge up to ₹36 and then ₹42 in next 2 to 3 months. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹25 for 3 months target of ₹42."