Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts see big upside in this tech stock

Speaking on fundamentals that may fuel Nazara Technologies share price rally in long term, Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nazara reported decent set of numbers with a topline beat of 7.9% and an EBITDA margin of 13.5% which was partially impacted by continued investments to fund growth initiatives of Nodwin. Nonetheless, key highlight was stabilization in unit economics (LTV/CAC of 2x) of Kiddopia after taking a price hike of 13% in June. We believe further headroom exists as Kiddopia’s monthly subscription plan of US$8.99 is still at a discount to other players. Further, even on E-sports front performance was encouraging with 11.7% sequential growth in top-line despite seasonality effect (typically more events accrue in 2H)." However, the market expert maintained that scaling in Freemium business remains sub-par while RMG segment is under the web of regulatory uncertainty restricting further investments, albeit temporarily.

