Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio has mainly stocks from finance, tech retail and pharma sector. Recently the 'Warren Buffett' of India changed his holdings in 12 companies, increasing stake in 5 stocks and decreasing stake in 7 companies. In rest of his portfolio stocks, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continued with his conviction and Rallis India was one of them. The Agro Chemical company has recently made a breakout and stock market experts are expecting 'sharp' upside move in the stock in next 3 to 6 months.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Rallis India share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Rallis India is a Tata Group company that deals in agro chemical sector. It's a zero debt company and its management guidance in the last quarterly results said that the coming quarterly numbers of the company will be positive. As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal monsoon in India, overall fundamentals of the company looks promising and one can buy Rallis India shares at current market price for both short-term and long-term, depending upon the choice of an investor."

Sharing important levels in regard to Rallis India shares Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Rallis India share price has recently made a breakout and one can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock at current market price for three to six month target of ₹340 and ₹370. However, one must maintain the stop loss at ₹255 while taking buy position in the scrip."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Rallis India

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 9.93 per cent Rallis India shares. As per the company's shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 7.26 per cent stake in Rallis India while Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 2.67 per cent stake in the company. The investor couple had same 9.93 per cent stake in the company in December 2020 quarter as well.

