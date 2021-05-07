Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts suggest 'buy' on this agro chemical stock

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Rallis India share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Rallis India is a Tata Group company that deals in agro chemical sector. It's a zero debt company and its management guidance in the last quarterly results said that the coming quarterly numbers of the company will be positive. As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal monsoon in India, overall fundamentals of the company looks promising and one can buy Rallis India shares at current market price for both short-term and long-term, depending upon the choice of an investor."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}