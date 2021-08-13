Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as a single change in it works as Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala tips for them. However, it seems that institutions like Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Mutual Funds (MFs) are also following Big Bull to find out value picks. Indiabulls Housing Finance is a glaring example of it. In this new Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala stock, both mutual funds and FIIs have raised their stake in April to June 2021 quarter. Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too bought stake in this company in the same quarter. In March 2021 quarter, Indiabulls Housing Finance was not in the list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks.

FIIs, MFs raised stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance

As per the shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Housing Finance for Q1 FY22 period, FIIs have increased their share holding in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company from 33.61 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 33.63 per cent in June 2021 quarter. MFs too raised their share holding in the company from 2.81 per cent to 2.95 per cent in the same period.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Indiabulls Housing Finance

As mentioned above, Indiabulls Housing Finance became one of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks in April to June 2021 quarter. In this period, Big Bull bought 1 crore Indiabulls Housing Finance share, which is around 2.17 per cent of the net company shares.

Indiabulls Housing Finance share price today is ₹249 per equity share at NSE and it has been witnessing profit-booking for the last one week. In the last 5 trade sessions, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala stock has dipped around 8.5 per cent while in the last one month, it has gone down to the tune of 11 per cent.

