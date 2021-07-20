Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio finds two ace investors buying stake in this stock

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Autoline Industries found two ace investors — Utpal Shah and Abhijeet Pai — buying stake in the company during April to June 2021 quarter. However, for surprise to the followers of Big Bull's portfolio, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Autoline Industries during the first quarter of FY 2021-22 came down from 5.65 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 4.62 per cent in June 2021 quarter. As per the Autoline Industries shareholding pattern for June 2021 quarter available with the BSE, Utpal Shah has bought 22.50 lakh company shares, which is to the tune of 5.93 per cent of the net company shares while Abhijeet Pai bought 5 lakh shares of the company, which is around 1.32 per cent of the net company stocks.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Autoline Industries

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Autoline Industries

According to the company's shareholding pattern for April to June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has investments in the company through himself and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. In March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala used to hold 3.29 per cent company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala had 2.36 company's share holdings. They together held 5.65 per cent of the net company shares that came down to 4.62 per cent in April to June 2021 quarter (2.69 per cent of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 1.93 per cent of Rekha Jhunjhunwala).

Autoline Industries stock return

