Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: FPIs, mutual funds raise stake in this tech stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace investor has kept his stake unchanged in Nazara Technologies in Q3 FY2021-22. However, mutual funds and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have raised their stake in online gaming company in this period. According to Nazara Technologies shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 32,94,310 company shares, which is same as it was in Q2FY22. However, mutual funds stake went up from 4.02 per cent to 4.07 per cent whereas FPIs shareholding in the company surged from 8.29 per cent to 11.10 per cent in this period.

As per Nazara Technologies shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 32,94,310 Nazara Technologies shares, which is equal to the number of shares Big Bull owned in company's shareholding pattern for September 2021 quarter. So, there was no change in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Nazara Technologies in Q3FY22.

But, mutual funds shareholding in Nazara Technologies in Q3FY22 went up from 4.02 per cent to 4.07 per cent. According to Nazara Technologies shareholding pattern for Q3 FY2021-22, mutual funds hold 13,26,896 shares, which is 4.07 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. Comparing this mutual funds shareholding from Q2FY22, they used to held 12,24,779 shares or 4.02 per cent stake in Nazara Technologies.

Like mutual funds, FPIs too raised their stake in Nazara Technologies during Q3FY22. According to Nazara Technologies shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter, FPIs hold 36,21,018 shares or 11.10 per cent stake in the company, which was at 25,24,926 shares or 8.29 per cent stake in Q2FY22.

In Q3FY22, Nazara Technologies shares have given zero return to its investors as it dipped from ₹2292.10 (close price on NSE on 30th September 2021) to ₹2289.10 (close price on NSE on 31st December 2021) per share levels in this quarter. On Friday, Nazara Technologies share price closed at around 25 per cent discounted price from its 52-week high of ₹3,356 levels whereas it is around 75 per cent higher from its 52-week low of ₹1432 apiece. On 8th October 2021, Nazara Technologies shares made all-time closing high of ₹3122.55 per shares on NSE.

