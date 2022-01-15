Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull-owned Man Infraconstruction has shared its shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter that has dropped surprise for Dalal Street observers. In this quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has kept his shareholding steady at 45 lakh company shares or 1.21 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. However, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) decided to raise their shareholding in last quarter.

As per the shareholding pattern of Man Infraconstruction company for October to December quarter, FPIs raised their shareholding in the company from 0.25 per cent to 0.86 per cent. In September 2021 quarter, FPIs share holding in the company stood at 6,18,455 shares or 0.25 per cent of total issued market capital of the company that now stands at 32,03,001 shares or 0.96 per cent stake of the company. As per the shareholding pattern for 22nd November 2021, current FPI shareholding has gone up by 0.10 per cent from 0.76 per cent to 0.86 per cent.

However, in this entire period, mutual funds have also remained steady as they neither raised nor decreased their shareholding in the company.

FPIs have raised their stake in Fortis Healthcare — another Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock as well. In Fortis Healthcare, FPIs have raised their stake in the healthcare company from 29.33 per cent to 30.08 per cent in recently ended December 2021 quarter. As per Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern for October to December 2021, FPIS hold 22,71,19,577 company shares, which is 30.08 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In July to September 2021 quarter, FPIS used to held 22,14,31,760 shares or 29.33 per cent stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, FPIs have raised their shareholding in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company as well.

Man Infraconstruction is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen from ₹38.37 to ₹115.60 in last 6 months, logging near 200 per cent rise in this time whereas in last one year, it has surged from ₹23.60 to ₹115.60 levels, appreciating around 390 per cent in this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.