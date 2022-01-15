Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: FPIs raise stake in this multibagger stock

FPIs have raised their stake in Fortis Healthcare — another Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock as well. In Fortis Healthcare, FPIs have raised their stake in the healthcare company from 29.33 per cent to 30.08 per cent in recently ended December 2021 quarter. As per Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern for October to December 2021, FPIS hold 22,71,19,577 company shares, which is 30.08 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In July to September 2021 quarter, FPIS used to held 22,14,31,760 shares or 29.33 per cent stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, FPIs have raised their shareholding in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company as well.