Indian Hotels shares has formed a strong bull candle which indicates positive momentum. Higher top and higher bottom formation has been witnessed on daily chart. The stock price has given breakout and moving up sharply, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities.

“Short term trend of the stock remains positive as it is trading above key moving averages. Oscillators like moving average convergence divergence (MACD) and directional movement index (DMI) are showing strength in the stock," the note stated.

Plus DI is trading above minus DI indicating momentum in the current uptrend, as per HDFC Securities. Considering the technical evidences discussed above, the brokerage house has recommend buying the Indian Hotels shares at ₹228.8 and average at ₹219, for the upside targets of ₹257 - 268, keeping a stop-loss at ₹210 per share with time horizon of 1-3 months.

Shares of Indian Hotels have given multibagger return in a year's period by rallying over more than 134% during the period. The multibagger stock is up about 34% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have 1.08% each stake in Indian Hotels as of December 2021 period.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

