Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Hotel stock on cusp of breakout. Do you hold?

Speaking on the fundamentals that may continue to fuel this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock rally; Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Indian hotel has shown strong financial performance in Q3FY22. Company’s top-line as well as bottom-line has shown whopping surge of more than 90 per cent in Q3FY22. Also company has strong plans for expansion, which includes to open more than one hotel a month in CY2022. In fact, Indian Hotels has signed on 17 new hotels for the year; and with a pipeline of over 60 hotels. Also, company has portfolio of 232 Hotels & 27,900+ Rooms including pipeline."

