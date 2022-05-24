The company reiterated its commitment to 18 new hotel openings in FY23E and maintaining a similar annual run-rate to get to a 300 hotel portfolio over FY23-26E including 100 Taj hotels, 75 SeleQtions/Vivanta hotels, 125 Ginger hotels and 500+ Ama stays and trails hotels. The asset light management contract route will continue to be preferred with over 75% of incremental key additions.

