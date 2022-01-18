"Due to chip shortage and covid-induced lockdown in India, Tata Motors' net auto debt spiralled from around ₹380 billion at FY21-end to > ₹700 billion by H1FY22. We expect this to shrink to ₹100 bn by FY24E with stake sale in smaller subsidiaries, potentially making Tata Motors a net auto debt-free entity by then, implying debt reduction to around 40% of present market capitalisation," the brokerage note further added.