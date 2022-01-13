Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Mid-cap bank stocks rise up to 6%. Do you own?

According to stock market experts, both stocks are poised to give breakout and give sharp upside moves in upcoming trade sessions in near term. They said that Federal Bank shares may give breakout above ₹102 at closing basis whereas Karur Vysya Bank shares are expected to give breakout at ₹52 apiece levels on closing basis. They said that after breakout Federal Bank shares may go up to ₹115 to ₹120 whereas Karur Vysya Bank share price is expected to go up to ₹60 per share levels in near term.