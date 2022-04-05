This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Highlighting the key drivers for its overweight rating, Morgan Stanley said that the Tata Group and TPG funding support the EV journey
Tata Motors shares have underperformed Nifty Index in 2022 (year-to-date) so far. Analysts at global brokerage Morgan Stanley believe that the market has been concerned about the re-emergence of supply chain issues and cost inflation will hit India business.
Morgan Stanley believes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be slow to pass through cost pressures. “We expect weak earnings in 1HF23. JLR may face supply issues and the Indian business will face cost headwinds. However, India's auto cycle is at a low and so volume should recover; JLR has a strong model cycle and lean cost base," the note stated.
The brokerage has resumed coverage on Tata Motors shares with target price of ₹561 apiece and Tata Motors DVR shares (target price: ₹280) with overweight (OW) ratings.
“DVR (differential voting right) shares have low voting rights but a 5% higher dividend yield than ordinary shares. Currently the shares are trading at a 50% discount to the main shares and we expect the discount to remain at the current level of 50%," the brokerage added.
Highlighting the key drivers for its overweight rating, Morgan Stanley said that the Tata Group and TPG funding support the EV journey. Further, 1HF23volume visibility is low but JLR is leaner now and CV and PV business turnaround playing out well.
“Tata Motors aggressively targets zero net debt for F24; we build that into our bull case. Also, EBIT is growing, ROE is expanding, and valuation is supportive. Leaner JLR limits bear case downside and Indian EV focus can lead to high bull case upside," Morgan Stanley added.
As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.18% in Tata Motors whereas he has 2.7% stake in Tata Motors DVR as of December 2021.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
