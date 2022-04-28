Indian Hotels' Q4 revenue was in line, while EBITDA came in below our estimate. The Tata group hospitality firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹71 crore in the fourth quarter while revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹872 crore.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal maintains its FY23/FY24 EBITDA on account of an ongoing demand recovery in Business Hotels. It has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock with a SoTP-based target price of ₹278 per share.

“Like FY22, we anticipate a strong recovery in FY23 and FY24 on: a) improvement in ARR once the economic activity normalizes; b) improved occupancies, led by business travel as well as the Leisure segment; c) cost rationalization efforts; d) an increase in F&B income as banqueting/conferences resume; and e) higher income from management contracts," the note stated.

Higher demand in the Leisure segment as well as a recovery in business travel has driven overall growth on a YoY basis. The company currently has 7,600 odd rooms under management, with 1,100 rooms under the Ginger brand.

“Indian Hotels Company Ltd's asset-light model as well as new/reimagined revenue-generating avenues, with higher EBITDA margin, bodes well for RoCE expansion," Motilal Oswal added.

As per recent BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.11% stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has 1.01% equity as of March 2022.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.