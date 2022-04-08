Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Multibagger stock hits circuit on both sides

Speaking on DB Realty shares; Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, "After the one-sided rally from ₹37 apiece levels to ₹135 per share levels, this multibagger stock has entered a corrective mode, which is still not over. During this mode the stock has potential to fall towards ₹85 mark, which is its previous swing low and that would be a decisive level for investors. Since the stock has circuit to circuit nature; traders should avoid it. On the upside; resistance for DB Realty share is placed at ₹110 and above the same upside might resume."

