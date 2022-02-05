According to stock market experts, this multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has given fresh breakout at ₹80 per share levels and after that it became highly bullish, which is getting reflected in its last week's rally, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions on NSE. They said that the multibagger stock is still looking positive on chart pattern and it may further scale to ₹120 and 135 levels respectively. However, they also maintained that the stock is bullish on chart pattern whereas there is no fundamental reason for the stock to rally this much.