National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) reported almost seven-fold rise in consolidated profit at ₹747.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as compared to 107.27 crore in the year-ago period. Nalco is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal, and power.

Analysts at PhillipCapital continue to maintain their positive outlook on aluminium demand supply scenario as new capacity additions in China expects to slow down while demand is expected to remain strong. Their buy rating on Nalco shares come with a target price of ₹115 apiece on the back of Q2 earnings beating estimates and expectation of higher alumina to drive earnings.

“The recent rise and fall of aluminium prices are largely a function of energy cost changes. We expect aluminium prices to hover around $2,500-2,650 in the near to medium term and taper down in FY23 due to softening in RM/energy costs. As we have spelled out in our 1Q note, alumina prices were 12% of aluminium which was over a decade lower and therefore we expected alumina to improve to 15-16% which has achieved; expects this relation to hold true in near to medium term," the note stated.

As per BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.36% stake in PSU company Nalco as of September 2021. Shares of Nalco have given multibagger return this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far as the stock has surged over 125% in 2021.

“We maintain a positive outlook for Nalco post Q2 results on the basis of the expectation of rise in demand of aluminium in near term Aluminium is as new capacity additions in China expects to slow down while demand is expected to remain strong. Technically, Nalco share price is under pressure right now and may remain in negative zone for few more trading sessions. However, we expect around 20% gain from current levels as a year target," said Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.