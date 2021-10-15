Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Man Infraconstruction have given multibagger returns this year so far as the construction engineering company's stock has surged more than 220% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD). The multibagger stock has rallied over 160% in six months alone whereas it is up over 335% in the last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Man Infraconstruction have given multibagger returns this year so far as the construction engineering company's stock has surged more than 220% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD). The multibagger stock has rallied over 160% in six months alone whereas it is up over 335% in the last one year.

Man Infraconstruction is a leading construction company in India which provides construction services for port infrastructure, residential, industrial, commercial and road infrastructure projects. From ₹25 per share level in October 2020, Man Infra shares currently trading at around ₹110 apiece on the BSE. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Man Infraconstruction is a leading construction company in India which provides construction services for port infrastructure, residential, industrial, commercial and road infrastructure projects. From ₹25 per share level in October 2020, Man Infra shares currently trading at around ₹110 apiece on the BSE. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Earlier this month, the company's board approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 (one) new equity bonus share of Rs. 2/- each for every 2 (two) existing equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Man Infra had also declared a final dividend of 63% i.e. ₹1.26 per equity share. The record date for the said interim dividend was fixed 14th October, 2021 and the said dividend shall be paid on 29th October, 2021, the infraconstruction company had informed in an exchange filing.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 30,00,000 shares or 1.21% stake in Man Infra as of September 2021. His stake remains unchanged from the previous quarter of April-June period.

Known as the 'Big Bull' and the 'Warren Buffet of India', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants as he has created enormous wealth over the past years from his stock market bets and strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 39 stocks, as per Trendlyne.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}