Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Mutual funds raise stake in these 5 stocks in Q3

It's well known that retail investors follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio for value picks but it seems that mutual funds also scan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings. As per the shareholding pattern of 5 Big Bull-owned companies for Q3 Fy2021-22, mutual funds have raised their stake in the recently ended December 2021 quarter. Those 5 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala companies are Delta Corp, Titan Company, Escorts, NALCO and Man Infraconstruction.

As per shareholding pattern of these 5 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala companies, mutual funds have enhanced their shareholding from 6.73 per cent to 10.83 per cent in Delta Corp, 4.19 per cent to 4.45 per cent in Titan Company, 7.42 per cent to 8.43 per cent in Escorts, 10.01 per cent to 10.12 per cent in NALCO and 1.28 per cent to 1.62 per cent in Man Infraconstruction.

Delta Corp

As per Delta Corp shareholding for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 2,89,16,526 shares or 10.83 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, mutual funds shareholding stood at 1,79,63,366 or 6.73 per cent of the total stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, mutual funds raised their stake in the hospitality and online gaming company by adding 4.10 per cent more shares of the company in third quarter of current fiscal.

Titan Company

As per Titan Company shareholding for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 3,95,22,882 shares or 4.45 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, mutual funds shareholding stood at 3,71,59,198 or 4.19 per cent of the total stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, mutual funds raised their stake in this Tata Group flagship company by adding 0.26 per cent extra shares of the company in Q3FY22.

Escorts

As per Escorts shareholding for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 1,03,29,089 shares or 8.43 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, mutual funds shareholding stood at 1,00,05,664 or 7.42 per cent of the total stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, mutual funds raised their stake in this auto company by adding 1.01 per cent more shares of the company in Q3 FY2021-22.

NALCO

As per NALCO shareholding for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 18,59,46,325 shares or 10.12 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, mutual funds shareholding stood at 18,39,20,682 or 10.01 per cent of the total stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, mutual funds raised their stake in this PSU company by adding 0.11 per cent more shares of the company in recently ended December 2021 quarter.

Man Infraconstruction

As per Man Infraconstruction shareholding for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 60.30 lakh shares or 1.62 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, mutual funds shareholding stood at 31.7 lakh shares or 1.28 per cent of the total stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, mutual funds raised their stake in this company by adding 0.34 per cent more shares of the company in recently ended December 2021 quarter.

