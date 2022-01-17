Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Mutual funds raise stake in these 5 stocks in Q3

As per Delta Corp shareholding for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 2,89,16,526 shares or 10.83 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, mutual funds shareholding stood at 1,79,63,366 or 6.73 per cent of the total stake of the company. So, in Q3FY22, mutual funds raised their stake in the hospitality and online gaming company by adding 4.10 per cent more shares of the company in third quarter of current fiscal.