The IHCL management is increasingly linking the utilization of space in a property to generate higher returns than the hurdle rate for the property. For instance, the management stated that they had closed the Japanese restaurant in Taj Mansingh as the return ratios from the restaurant were lower than the hurdle rate for the property. Further, they have increased the room size in Taj Mansingh as it has helped to increase ARR, thereby improving the return on the property, the note highlighted.