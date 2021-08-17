Nomura in a result note on Va Tech Wabag said that the company's Q1FY22 was largely on expected lines. Its sales and EBITDA margin were in line due to commodity costs and extended stay at projects sites due to outbreak of second wave of COVID-19. The management of the highlighted that excluding the impact of the COVID-19 second wave, revenues would have been 10-15% higher and EBITDA margins by 150 bps, it said.

