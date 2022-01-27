According to stock market experts, due to receding Covid-19 crisis, banks are lowering its provisioning, which is leading to sharp rise in its net profit. They said that rise in net profit of Canara Bank should be seen from this angle too. They went on to add that there can be some announcement for the benefit of banks as well as in the wake of receding Covid-19 pandemic, banking sector is expected to fuel the economic growth and hence one can expect sharp jump in net profit and revenue of the Indian banks in upcoming quarters too. They advised investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock for long term.