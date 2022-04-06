Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: PSU metal stock in uptrend. What's driving stock

Divulging details in regard to SAIL share price chart pattern; Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, "During the final week of March 2022 we witnessed a breakout in SAIL shares and then a pullback towards ₹97 mark. Then after we saw the continuation of that breakout and now the stock is trading well above ₹100 mark. At this juncture; it is hovering just below its 200 DMA, which is placed at 109 mark. A move above the same might intensify the buying, which can pull the stock towards ₹120 to ₹124 levels."