Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Canara Bank share price has hit 52-week high in Monday's deals on the account of Can Fin Homes stake sale news. The PSU banking stock hit a high of ₹182.40 per stock level — logging around 2.50 per cent rise on the NSE.

Stock market experts said that market is buzz with the news of Canara Bank selling its stake in the subsidiary company Can Fin Homes. Can Fin Homes share price also shot up today in the early morning deals hitting its lifetime high of ₹712.50 apiece.

Speaking on the reason for rise in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock price today; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Canara Bank share are surging due to the market buzz about its stake sale in the subsidiary company Can Fin Homes. Actually, Can Fin Homes share price have also surged to its all-time high. Market is speculating reasonable price gain for Canara Bank after signs of recovery in real estate sector on soaring demand. Since, Can Fin Homes is in housing finance business; it is expected to get better volume due to rise in this real estate demand." So, in the wake of stake sale in Can Fin Homes, Canara Bank is expected to get better price in current market scenario.

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities went on to add that demand for real estate has been fueled by IT professionals. He said that most of the IT companies have announced dividend for its shareholders that means strong Q2FY22 numbers. So, the demand for real estate sector is expected to remain on the higher side leading to rise in volume of housing finance companies business.

Advising market investors to buy Canra Bank shares at current market price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Canara Bank shares can be bought at current market price for the short-term target of ₹200 to ₹225 maintaining stop loss at ₹165 per equity levels."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Canara Bank

As per the BSE shareholding pattern released by Canara bank for the period ended August 24, 2021, Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’, has acquired 1.59% stake or 2,88,50,000 shares in the PSU bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

