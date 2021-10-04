Speaking on the reason for rise in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock price today; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Canara Bank share are surging due to the market buzz about its stake sale in the subsidiary company Can Fin Homes. Actually, Can Fin Homes share price have also surged to its all-time high. Market is speculating reasonable price gain for Canara Bank after signs of recovery in real estate sector on soaring demand. Since, Can Fin Homes is in housing finance business; it is expected to get better volume due to rise in this real estate demand." So, in the wake of stake sale in Can Fin Homes, Canara Bank is expected to get better price in current market scenario.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}