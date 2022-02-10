Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 100 stock gives breakout. Experts give buy tag

Advising investors to hold the counter for little more period; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL said, "Federal Bank shares are strong from both technical and fundamental perspective. In its recently announced Q3 earnings, it beat the market estimates after reporting PAT of ₹5.20 billion. In fact, market is expecting improvement in its Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Asset (RoA) after the announcement of Federal Bank Q3FY22 results. After oscillating around ₹100 for near one fortnight, finally the stock has managed to give breakout at ₹102 on closing basis and we are expecting it to hit ₹120 to ₹125 in next 2 to 3 months whereas it may go up to ₹144 in next 6 months."

